    Peshmerga Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Peshmerga Training

    TIGER TRAINING SIGHT, BNASLAWA, IRAQ

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Ian Ryan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A Zeravani soldier runs from one training location to the next during assault training at Bnaslawa, Iraq on Feb. 2, 2017. This training is critical to enabling local security forces to counter ISIL as they continue to liberate their homeland. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ian Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 07:41
    Photo ID: 3143708
    VIRIN: 170202-A-DA653-108
    Resolution: 1400x2100
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: TIGER TRAINING SIGHT, BNASLAWA, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peshmerga Training [Image 1 of 6], by CPL Ian Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    British
    Iraq
    training
    ISIL
    basic soldier skills
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Bnaslawa
    Ian Ryan

