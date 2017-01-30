Dutch and Norwegians train Peshmerga soldiers

Dutch trainers demonstrate how to properly search an engine for Peshmerga soldiers during a class on vehicle searches at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017. The Netherlands is one of over 60 coalition partners who are part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

