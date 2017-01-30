Dutch trainers demonstrate how to properly search an engine for Peshmerga soldiers during a class on vehicle searches at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017. The Netherlands is one of over 60 coalition partners who are part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 06:54
|Photo ID:
|3143702
|VIRIN:
|170130-A-QI240-290
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dutch and Norwegians train Peshmerga soldiers [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
