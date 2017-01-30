(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dutch and Norwegians train Peshmerga soldiers [Image 3 of 6]

    Dutch and Norwegians train Peshmerga soldiers

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Norwegian trainers instruct Peshmerga solders on proper squad movements at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017. Norway is one of over 60 coalition partners who are part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dutch and Norwegians train Peshmerga soldiers [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Dutch
    Netherlands
    Erbil
    Peshmerga
    Norway
    982D COMCAM
    Iraq
    Norwegian
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    ISIL
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Kurdistan Training Coordination Center
    Bnaslawa
    Sgt. Josephine Carlson

