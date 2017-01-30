Dutch and Norwegians train Peshmerga soldiers

Norwegian trainers instruct Peshmerga solders on proper squad movements at Bnaslawa, Iraq, Jan. 30, 2017. Norway is one of over 60 coalition partners who are part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

