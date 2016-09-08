Spc. Lindsey Carlson with the 229th Engineer Company uses a vibe roller to pack down a road so the gravel foundation can be laid on Schlies Road in Ashland County, Wisconsin Aug. 9 as part of flood recovery operations. Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin's adjutant general, called more than 75 Wisconsin National Guard members to state active duty to assist townships in northwest Wisconsin affected by major flooding and damaging winds. Wisconsin National Guard photograph by Spc. Kati Stacy/Released.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 17:11
|Location:
|WI, US
This work, Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms
