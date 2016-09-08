Staff Sgt. Timothy Sadowski, with the 128th Air Refueling Wing's Civil Engineer Squadron, works to clear debris and potential hazards on fire roads in Ashland County, Wisconsin Aug. 9 as part of storm recovery operations. Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin's adjutant general, called more than 75 Wisconsin National Guard members to state active duty to assist townships in northwest Wisconsin affected by major flooding and damaging winds. Wisconsin National Guard photograph by Spc. Kati Stacy/Released.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 17:11 Photo ID: 3143250 VIRIN: 160809-Z-OK054-188 Resolution: 3600x5400 Size: 6.98 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.