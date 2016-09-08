Staff Sgt. Timothy Sadowski, with the 128th Air Refueling Wing's Civil Engineer Squadron, works to clear debris and potential hazards on fire roads in Ashland County, Wisconsin Aug. 9 as part of storm recovery operations. Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin's adjutant general, called more than 75 Wisconsin National Guard members to state active duty to assist townships in northwest Wisconsin affected by major flooding and damaging winds. Wisconsin National Guard photograph by Spc. Kati Stacy/Released.
This work, Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms
