1st Lt. Joshua Steadman supervises Spc. Michael Baldwin, both members of the 229th Engineer Company, while using an excavator to backfill a washed-out culvert along Eade Road in Ashland County, Wisconsin Aug. 9 as part of flood recovery operations. Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin's adjutant general, called more than 75 Wisconsin National Guard members to state active duty to assist townships in northwest Wisconsin affected by major flooding and damaging winds. Wisconsin National Guard photograph by Spc. Kati Stacy/Released.
This work, Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms [Image 1 of 3], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms
