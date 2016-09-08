(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldiers, Airmen helping northwest Wisconsin recover from July storms

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2016

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Joshua Steadman supervises Spc. Michael Baldwin, both members of the 229th Engineer Company, while using an excavator to backfill a washed-out culvert along Eade Road in Ashland County, Wisconsin Aug. 9 as part of flood recovery operations. Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin's adjutant general, called more than 75 Wisconsin National Guard members to state active duty to assist townships in northwest Wisconsin affected by major flooding and damaging winds. Wisconsin National Guard photograph by Spc. Kati Stacy/Released.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2016
