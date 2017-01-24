Frank Toohey, a junior, goes up for a layup as the Air Force Falcons hosted conference rival San Diego State University at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 21, 2017. The Falcons defeated the Aztecs 60-57. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Jason Gutierrez) (released)
This work, 01-24-17 U.S. Air Force Academy vs. San Diego State University Men's Basketball [Image 1 of 12], by Jason Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
