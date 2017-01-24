01-24-17 U.S. Air Force Academy vs. San Diego State University Men's Basketball

The Air Force Falcons celebrate a win over conference rival San Diego State University at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 21, 2017. The Falcons defeated the Aztecs 60-57. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Jason Gutierrez) (released)
