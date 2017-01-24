Lavelle Scottie, a freshman, swats away an Aztec layup as the Air Force Falcons hosted conference rival San Diego State University at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jan. 21, 2017. The Falcons defeated the Aztecs 60-57. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Jason Gutierrez) (released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 13:43 Photo ID: 3142668 VIRIN: 170124-F-KB029-0085 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.21 MB Location: US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 01-24-17 U.S. Air Force Academy vs. San Diego State University Men's Basketball [Image 1 of 12], by Jason Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.