USCENTCOM CSM speaks to U.K. soldiers

BULFORD CAMP, U.K. (January 31, 2017) – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (middle) speaks to U.K. soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion The Rifles. The engagement was part of a day-long visit with U.K. forces to build a stronger relationship with their non-commissioned officer corps and learn more about their capabilities within the Coalition. (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Sgt. Jordan Belser)

