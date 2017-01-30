(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCENTCOM CSM speaks to U.K. soldiers [Image 1 of 3]

    USCENTCOM CSM speaks to U.K. soldiers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Belser 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

    BULFORD CAMP, U.K. (January 31, 2017) – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (middle) speaks to U.K. soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion The Rifles. The engagement was part of a day-long visit with U.K. forces to build a stronger relationship with their non-commissioned officer corps and learn more about their capabilities within the Coalition. (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Sgt. Jordan Belser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:49
    Photo ID: 3142519
    VIRIN: 170202-M-JL212-003
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM CSM speaks to U.K. soldiers [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford

