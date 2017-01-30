BULFORD CAMP, U.K. (January 31, 2017) – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (middle) speaks to U.K. soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion The Rifles. The engagement was part of a day-long visit with U.K. forces to build a stronger relationship with their non-commissioned officer corps and learn more about their capabilities within the Coalition. (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Sgt. Jordan Belser)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:49
|Photo ID:
|3142519
|VIRIN:
|170202-M-JL212-003
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USCENTCOM CSM speaks to U.K. soldiers [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
