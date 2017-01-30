BULFORD CAMP, U.K. (January 31, 2017) – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (middle left) receives a briefing from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Crissman, Deputy Commander, 3rd (U.K.) Division (middle right). The briefing detailed the 3rd Division's current mission, force layout and interoperability with U.S. and coalition forces. Also in attendance were U.K. Army Sgt. Maj. Glenn Haughton (far left) and U.K. 3rd Division Command Sgt. Maj. John Firth (far right). (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Sgt. Jordan Belser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:49 Photo ID: 3142515 VIRIN: 170202-M-JL212-001 Resolution: 5395x3572 Size: 2.28 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCENTCOM CSM briefing [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.