BULFORD CAMP, U.K. (January 31, 2017) – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (middle left) receives a briefing from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Crissman, Deputy Commander, 3rd (U.K.) Division (middle right). The briefing detailed the 3rd Division's current mission, force layout and interoperability with U.S. and coalition forces. Also in attendance were U.K. Army Sgt. Maj. Glenn Haughton (far left) and U.K. 3rd Division Command Sgt. Maj. John Firth (far right). (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Sgt. Jordan Belser)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:49
|Photo ID:
|3142515
|VIRIN:
|170202-M-JL212-001
|Resolution:
|5395x3572
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USCENTCOM CSM briefing [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
