(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USCENTCOM CSM briefing [Image 3 of 3]

    USCENTCOM CSM briefing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Belser 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

    BULFORD CAMP, U.K. (January 31, 2017) – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (middle left) receives a briefing from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Douglas C. Crissman, Deputy Commander, 3rd (U.K.) Division (middle right). The briefing detailed the 3rd Division's current mission, force layout and interoperability with U.S. and coalition forces. Also in attendance were U.K. Army Sgt. Maj. Glenn Haughton (far left) and U.K. 3rd Division Command Sgt. Maj. John Firth (far right). (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Sgt. Jordan Belser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:49
    Photo ID: 3142515
    VIRIN: 170202-M-JL212-001
    Resolution: 5395x3572
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM CSM briefing [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USCENTCOM CSM speaks to U.K. soldiers
    US CENTCOM CSM meets with U.K. Army Sgt. Maj.
    USCENTCOM CSM briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT