MARLBOROUGH LINES, ANDOVER, U.K. - (January 31, 2017) – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (left) meets with U.K. Army Sgt. Maj. Glenn Haughton (right). Haughton is the first soldier to hold the rank of Army Sgt. Maj., the most senior enlisted position within the British Army. The two senior enlisted leaders met to discuss issues relevant to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility and Coalition interoperability. (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Sgt. Jordan Belser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:49 Photo ID: 3142516 VIRIN: 170202-M-JL212-002 Resolution: 5015x3435 Size: 1.47 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US CENTCOM CSM meets with U.K. Army Sgt. Maj. [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.