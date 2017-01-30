(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US CENTCOM CSM meets with U.K. Army Sgt. Maj. [Image 2 of 3]

    US CENTCOM CSM meets with U.K. Army Sgt. Maj.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Belser 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

    MARLBOROUGH LINES, ANDOVER, U.K. - (January 31, 2017) – U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (left) meets with U.K. Army Sgt. Maj. Glenn Haughton (right). Haughton is the first soldier to hold the rank of Army Sgt. Maj., the most senior enlisted position within the British Army. The two senior enlisted leaders met to discuss issues relevant to the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility and Coalition interoperability. (U.S. Central Command photo by Marine Sgt. Jordan Belser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:49
    Photo ID: 3142516
    VIRIN: 170202-M-JL212-002
    Resolution: 5015x3435
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US CENTCOM CSM meets with U.K. Army Sgt. Maj. [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Alan Belser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USCENTCOM CSM speaks to U.K. soldiers
    US CENTCOM CSM meets with U.K. Army Sgt. Maj.
    USCENTCOM CSM briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    Sgt. Maj. Bill Thetford

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT