Surgeon General of JMSDF observes ERSS at USNH Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) - Lt. Cmdr. Daniel McMahon, general surgeon, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka discusses the capabilities of the Emergency Resuscitative Surgery System (ERSS) with Rear Adm. Michiya Sato, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Surgeon General, during his visit to hospital's Material Management Department, Jan. 31.



USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan. The hospital serves a beneficiary population of approximately 43, 000 active duty personnel, family members, civilian employees, contract personnel and retirees. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs/Released by USNH PAO)

