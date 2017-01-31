Surgeon General of JMSDF observes ERSS at USNH Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) - Cmdr. Shawn Harris, Officer-In Charge of the Pacific's Emergency Resuscitative Surgery System (ERSS) system, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka greets Rear Adm. Michiya Sato, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces (JMSDF) Surgeon General, during his visit to hospital's Material Management Department, Jan. 31.
USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan. The hospital serves a beneficiary population of approximately 43, 000 active duty personnel, family members, civilian employees, contract personnel and retirees. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs/Released by USNH PAO)
