    Surgeon General of JMSDF observes ERSS at USNH Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4]

    Surgeon General of JMSDF observes ERSS at USNH Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) - Cmdr. Shawn Harris, Officer-In Charge of the Pacific's Emergency Resuscitative Surgery System (ERSS) system, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka greets Rear Adm. Michiya Sato, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces (JMSDF) Surgeon General, during his visit to hospital's Material Management Department, Jan. 31.

    USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan. The hospital serves a beneficiary population of approximately 43, 000 active duty personnel, family members, civilian employees, contract personnel and retirees. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs/Released by USNH PAO)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 21:07
    Photo ID: 3140013
    VIRIN: 170131-N-QK202-041
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 406.77 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

