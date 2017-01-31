Surgeon General of JMSDF observes ERSS at USNH Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2017) - Cmdr. Shawn Harris, Officer-In Charge of the Pacific's Emergency Resuscitative Surgery System (ERSS) system, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka discusses the capabilities of the Emergency Resuscitative Surgery System (ERSS) with Rear Adm. Michiya Sato, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Surgeon General, during his visit to hospital's Material Management Department, Jan. 31.



USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan. The hospital serves a beneficiary population of approximately 43, 000 active duty personnel, family members, civilian employees, contract personnel and retirees. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka Public Affairs/Released by USNH PAO)

