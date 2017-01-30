Marines assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, drag a casualty to safety during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17 at Range 230, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 30, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 18:30
|Photo ID:
|3139904
|VIRIN:
|170130-M-QH615-682
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|984.21 KB
|Location:
|MCAGCC, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
