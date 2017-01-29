(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici [Image 11 of 12]

    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici

    MCAGCC, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    A Marine assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, fires the M4 carbine during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17 at Range 230, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 29, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 18:30
    Photo ID: 3139883
    VIRIN: 170129-M-QH615-239
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: MCAGCC, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici
    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    "Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
    USMC
    29 palms
    PAO
    public affairs
    combat camera
    Twentynine Palms"
    ComCam
    Training
    Hawaii Marines
    CAX
    Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson
    29 stumps
    two nine palms
    ITX 2-17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT