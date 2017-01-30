(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici [Image 3 of 12]

    Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Patterson 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    Pfc. James S. Meaney, left, a machine gunner assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, and Cpl. Peter H. Gnuyen, right, an intel analyst with 1/3, provide security during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17 at Range 230, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 30, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 18:30
    Photo ID: 3139899
    VIRIN: 170130-M-QH615-589
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lava Dogs - Veni, Vidi, Vici [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    ITX 2-17

