A rescuer from the Mississippi Task Force 2 marks a building clear of victims during a training exercise for PATRIOT South at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., Feb. 1, 2017. The MS-TF 2 team performs rescue missions for the Central Mississippi area. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)
|02.01.2017
|02.02.2017 18:15
|3139876
|170201-Z-HF355-049
|4031x2677
|1.53 MB
|GULFPORT, MS, US
This work, Mississippi Task Force 2 Participate in PATRIOT South 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
