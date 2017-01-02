A team of rescuers from Mississippi Task Force 2 checks buildings for potential victims during a training exercise for PATRIOT South at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., Feb. 1, 2017. The MS-TF 2 mission is to provide services to local jurisdictions that are overwhelmed by natural and manmade disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 18:15
|Photo ID:
|3139873
|VIRIN:
|170201-Z-HF355-030
|Resolution:
|3603x2392
|Size:
|891.46 KB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mississippi Task Force 2 Participate in PATRIOT South 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT