    Mississippi Task Force 2 Participate in PATRIOT South 2017 [Image 2 of 6]

    Mississippi Task Force 2 Participate in PATRIOT South 2017

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara Spann 

    172d Airlift Wing

    A rescuer from the Mississippi Task Force 2 team climbs a ladder to enter a building from the second floor during a training exercise for PATRIOT South at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., Feb. 1, 2017. The MS-TF 2 team responds to natural disaster in the central Miss. area. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 18:15
    Photo ID: 3139879
    VIRIN: 170201-Z-HF355-102
    Resolution: 2706x4075
    Size: 838.2 KB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Task Force 2 Participate in PATRIOT South 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAR
    PATRIOTSouth17
    PatriotNS
    Patriot South 2017
    Mississippi Task Force 2
    MS-TF 2
    Mississippi NG

