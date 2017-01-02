A rescuer from the Mississippi Task Force 2 team climbs a ladder to enter a building from the second floor during a training exercise for PATRIOT South at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., Feb. 1, 2017. The MS-TF 2 team responds to natural disaster in the central Miss. area. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 18:15 Photo ID: 3139879 VIRIN: 170201-Z-HF355-102 Resolution: 2706x4075 Size: 838.2 KB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mississippi Task Force 2 Participate in PATRIOT South 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.