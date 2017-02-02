(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Parris Island tests emergency response with active shooter exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    Parris Island tests emergency response with active shooter exercise

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Members of the Special Response Team search for a suspect during an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise on Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 2, 2017. The exercise simulated an active shooter and hostage situation and was designed to test various aspects of the depot’s emergency response capabilities. (NOTE: Faces of certain personnel have been blurred to protect their identity.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 17:03
    Photo ID: 3139699
    VIRIN: 170202-M-RK242-132
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.74 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island tests emergency response with active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

