Members of Parris Island Fire and Rescue provide emergency care to casualties during an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise Feb. 2, 2017. The exercise simulated an active shooter and hostage situation and was designed to test various aspects of the depot’s emergency response capabilities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.02.2017 17:03 Photo ID: 3139694 VIRIN: 170202-M-RK242-256 Resolution: 3223x2149 Size: 3.07 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parris Island tests emergency response with active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.