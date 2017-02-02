Members of Parris Island Fire and Rescue evacuate a casualty during an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise Feb. 2, 2017. The exercise simulated an active shooter and hostage situation and was designed to test various aspects of the depot’s emergency response capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 17:03
|Photo ID:
|3139691
|VIRIN:
|170202-M-RK242-211
|Resolution:
|5632x3755
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Parris Island tests emergency response with active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Parris Island tests emergency response with active shooter exercise
