(From left to right) Airman 1st Class Kevin Schrader, Airman Carol Russell, and Airman 1st Class Richie Thammavonsa, noted as stand-out Airmen leaders, Teal Ropes,and Peer-to-Peer participants pose for a group photo at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Every other Saturday these Airmen attend Peer-to-Peer to better develop themselves and those around them. “We come to learn ways to positively influence people,” said Russell, an F-15 avionics student and mother of two. “Then we go out and practice it among our peers, and they pick up on it. Then they practice it among their peers. As a whole, when we go to our different assignments, we get to continue this wherever we go.” (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 23:00
|Photo ID:
|3137197
|VIRIN:
|170128-F-KV337-533
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice [Image 1 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice
LEAVE A COMMENT