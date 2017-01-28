(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice [Image 1 of 3]

    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry 

    Sheppard Air Force Base

    (From left to right) Airman 1st Class Kevin Schrader, Airman Carol Russell, and Airman 1st Class Richie Thammavonsa, noted as stand-out Airmen leaders, Teal Ropes,and Peer-to-Peer participants pose for a group photo at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Every other Saturday these Airmen attend Peer-to-Peer to better develop themselves and those around them. “We come to learn ways to positively influence people,” said Russell, an F-15 avionics student and mother of two. “Then we go out and practice it among our peers, and they pick up on it. Then they practice it among their peers. As a whole, when we go to our different assignments, we get to continue this wherever we go.” (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 23:00
    Photo ID: 3137197
    VIRIN: 170128-F-KV337-533
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice [Image 1 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice
    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice
    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

    TAGS

    AETC
    leadership development
    Best Practices
    82nd TRW
    2nd AF
    peer development

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT