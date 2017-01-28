(From left to right) Airman 1st Class Kevin Schrader, Airman Carol Russell, and Airman 1st Class Richie Thammavonsa, noted as stand-out Airmen leaders, Teal Ropes,and Peer-to-Peer participants pose for a group photo at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Every other Saturday these Airmen attend Peer-to-Peer to better develop themselves and those around them. “We come to learn ways to positively influence people,” said Russell, an F-15 avionics student and mother of two. “Then we go out and practice it among our peers, and they pick up on it. Then they practice it among their peers. As a whole, when we go to our different assignments, we get to continue this wherever we go.” (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 23:00 Photo ID: 3137197 VIRIN: 170128-F-KV337-533 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.64 MB Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice [Image 1 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.