    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry 

    Sheppard Air Force Base

    Since the program began in June 2014, it has grown to an average participation of nearly 250 student Airmen each weekend it is held. Of those, 70 to 85 percent finish in the top 10 percent of their class, said Tony Wyatt, Sheppard’s Sexual Assault and Response Coordinator. For some of the Airmen, the drive to participate is rooted in personal experience in overcoming hardship with a desire to develop that experience into a way to effectively lead others. “I’ve been a victim of crime,” said Airman 1st Class Richie Thammavongsa, an F-15 crew chief student. “I’ve been in a very negative place and I’ve dug myself out of it. So, I know nothing is permanent and I want to help people realize that.” (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 22:59
    Photo ID: 3137193
    VIRIN: 170128-F-KV337-521
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice [Image 1 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice
    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice
    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

    leadership development
    Best Practices
    AEC
    82nd TRW
    2nd AF
    peer development

