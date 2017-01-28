Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

Sheppard’s Peer-to-Peer Airman Mentoring Program, aimed at developing student Airmen into future leaders, was featured as a “Best Practice” during the Air Force Community Action Information Board January 24, 2017. As its name implies, the program fosters a culture of positive influence driven and regulated by Airmen, with only oversight and occasional direction from the program managers. Peer-to-Peer developed from the ground up at Sheppard, focuses on developing professionalism, dignity, respect and aspects of emotional intelligence, according to Tommy Bonner, the Peer-to-Peer program manager. “We wanted to find a way to change the culture and thought processes of Airmen,” he said. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry)

