    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice [Image 2 of 3]

    Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry 

    Sheppard Air Force Base

    Sheppard’s Peer-to-Peer Airman Mentoring Program, aimed at developing student Airmen into future leaders, was featured as a “Best Practice” during the Air Force Community Action Information Board January 24, 2017. As its name implies, the program fosters a culture of positive influence driven and regulated by Airmen, with only oversight and occasional direction from the program managers. Peer-to-Peer developed from the ground up at Sheppard, focuses on developing professionalism, dignity, respect and aspects of emotional intelligence, according to Tommy Bonner, the Peer-to-Peer program manager. “We wanted to find a way to change the culture and thought processes of Airmen,” he said. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 23:00
    Photo ID: 3137196
    VIRIN: 170128-F-KV337-562
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Peer-to-Peer program named Best Practice [Image 1 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Brittany Curry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AETC
    leadership development
    Best Practices
    82nd TRW
    2nd AF
    peer development

