    USARPAC honors LTG Glorioso Miranda, Commanding General, Philippine Army [Image 2 of 3]

    USARPAC honors LTG Glorioso Miranda, Commanding General, Philippine Army

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown (center), shakes hands with a senior member of the Philippine Army delegation who are in Hawaii, with their commanding general, Lt. Gen. Glorioso, for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough) 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC honors LTG Glorioso Miranda, Commanding General, Philippine Army [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Shafter
    Brown
    USARPAC
    Philippines
    Philippine Army
    Miranda
    Executive Steering Group

