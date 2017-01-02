U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown (center), shakes hands with a senior member of the Philippine Army delegation who are in Hawaii, with their commanding general, Lt. Gen. Glorioso, for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 21:24
|Photo ID:
|3137125
|VIRIN:
|160201-A-ET795-0030
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARPAC honors LTG Glorioso Miranda, Commanding General, Philippine Army [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
