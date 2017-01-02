(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USARPAC honors LTG Glorioso Miranda, Commanding General, Philippine Army

    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown (left), and Philippines Army

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii - U.S. Army Pacific honored Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, Feb. 1 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. USARPAC Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown hosted the ceremony.

    Miranda and the Philippine Army delegation are in Hawaii for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. Miranda is scheduled to visit different units while in Hawaii.

    USARPAC's relationship with the Philippines is broad and our alliance is one of the United States' most enduring relationships In the Asia-Pacific region. It has been the cornerstone of stability for over 70 years. The Filipino people are some of our closest friends and allies.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 21:31
    Story ID: 222232
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    TAGS

    Fort Shafter
    Brown
    USARPAC
    Philippines
    Philippine Army
    Miranda
    Executive Steering Group

