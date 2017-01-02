USARPAC honors LTG Glorioso Miranda, Commanding General, Philippine Army

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough | U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown (left), and Philippines Army...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough | U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown (left), and Philippines Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Glorioso, salute during the playing of the U.S. & Philippines national anthems at an honor cordon convened on historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to honor Glorioso's arrival, Feb. 1. Miranda and the Philippine Army delegation are in Hawaii for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii - U.S. Army Pacific honored Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, Feb. 1 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. USARPAC Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown hosted the ceremony.



Miranda and the Philippine Army delegation are in Hawaii for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. Miranda is scheduled to visit different units while in Hawaii.



USARPAC's relationship with the Philippines is broad and our alliance is one of the United States' most enduring relationships In the Asia-Pacific region. It has been the cornerstone of stability for over 70 years. The Filipino people are some of our closest friends and allies.