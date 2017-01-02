U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown (left), and Philippines Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Glorioso, salute during the playing of the U.S. & Philippines national anthems at an honor cordon convened on historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to honor Glorioso's arrival, Feb. 1. Miranda and the Philippine Army delegation are in Hawaii for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 21:24 Photo ID: 3137124 VIRIN: 160201-A-ET795-0008 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 4.44 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC honors LTG Glorioso Miranda, Commanding General, Philippine Army [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.