Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange

A group of U.S. and Philippine Air Force service members pose for a group photo after concluding a two-week Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 25, 2017. Throughout the SMEE military members from both nations trained together using satellite imagery provided by Eagle Vision to enhance their combined readiness when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

