A group of U.S. and Philippine Air Force service members pose for a group photo after concluding a two-week Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 25, 2017. Throughout the SMEE military members from both nations trained together using satellite imagery provided by Eagle Vision to enhance their combined readiness when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 19:55
|Photo ID:
|3137114
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-JU830-003
|Resolution:
|2432x3405
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange
