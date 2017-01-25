(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange [Image 2 of 5]

    Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A group of U.S. and Philippine Air Force service members pose for a group photo after concluding a two-week Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 25, 2017. Throughout the SMEE military members from both nations trained together using satellite imagery provided by Eagle Vision to enhance their combined readiness when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:55
    Photo ID: 3137111
    VIRIN: 170125-F-JU830-002
    Resolution: 2570x3598
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange
    Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange
    Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange
    Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange
    Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Table-top typhoon simulation marks end of U.S. and Philippines HA/DR exchange

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    partnership
    Eagle Vision
    EV

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT