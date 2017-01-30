170130-N-IU636-056 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 29, 2017) Buddy Scribner runs his hands across the name of his cousin, Seaman Apprentice Leroy Dennis, at the USS Utah Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Scribner visited the memorial to pay tribute to his cousin who passed away aboard USS Utah during the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johans Chavarro/Released)

Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 Lost, But Not Forgotten PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost, But Not Forgotten [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Johans Chavarro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.