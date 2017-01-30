(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lost, But Not Forgotten [Image 2 of 4]

    Lost, But Not Forgotten

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johans Chavarro 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    170130-N-IU636-032 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 29, 2017) Buddy Scribner speaks with Navy Region Hawaii Historian Jim Neuman at the USS Utah Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Scribner visited the memorial to pay tribute to his cousin, Seaman Apprentice Leroy Dennis, who passed away aboard USS Utah during the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johans Chavarro/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 15:18
    Photo ID: 3136606
    VIRIN: 170130-N-IU636-028
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 957.71 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    This work, Lost, But Not Forgotten [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Johans Chavarro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

