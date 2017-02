170130-N-IU636-028 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 29, 2017) Buddy Scribner looks off at the sunken remains of the battleship USS Utah (BB 31) at the USS Utah Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Scribner visited the memorial to pay tribute to his cousin, Seaman Apprentice Leroy Dennis, who passed away aboard USS Utah during the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johans Chavarro/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 15:19 Photo ID: 3136598 VIRIN: 170130-N-IU636-028 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 754.69 KB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost, But Not Forgotten [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Johans Chavarro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.