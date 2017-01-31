Command Sgt. Maj. David Davenport, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command senior enlisted leader, and members of Fort Jackson’s 120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) pose in front of the South Carolina State House, Jan. 31 after concluding a mentorship meeting nearby. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 13:35 Photo ID: 3136477 VIRIN: 013117-A-ZN169-043 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 2.46 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 013117-A-ZN169-043 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.