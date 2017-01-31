(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    013117-A-ZN169-019 [Image 2 of 4]

    013117-A-ZN169-019

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. David Davenport, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command senior enlisted leader, speaks to members of Fort Jackson’s 120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) during mentoring training at the University of South Carolina’s Reserve Officer Training Corps Department, Jan. 31. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 13:35
    Photo ID: 3136475
    VIRIN: 013117-A-ZN169-019
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 013117-A-ZN169-019 [Image 1 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Davenport mentors reception battalion troops

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Army

