013117-A-ZN169-015

Command Sgt. Maj. David Davenport, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command senior enlisted leader, speaks to members of Fort Jackson’s 120th Adjutant General Battalion (Reception) during mentoring training at the University of South Carolina’s Reserve Officer Training Corps Department, Jan. 31. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson Public Affairs/Released)

