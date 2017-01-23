(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PEO IEW&S Staff Visit Veterans at Perry Point

    PEO IEW&amp;S Staff Visit Veterans at Perry Point

    PERRY POINT, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by John Higgins 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Wafare & Signal

    Col. Robert Collins, Project Manager, Distributed Common Ground System – Army, speaks with retired Marine John Howard, at the Perry Point Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, Perry Point, Md., January 23, 2017. Collins and 18 other members of Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors spent the afternoon talking to veterans, hearing their stories and assuring them of their place in both history and hearts of this generation of service members.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 11:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO IEW&S Staff Visit Veterans at Perry Point [Image 1 of 4], by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

