Col. Robert Collins, Project Manager, Distributed Common Ground System – Army, speaks with retired Marine John Howard, at the Perry Point Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, Perry Point, Md., January 23, 2017. Collins and 18 other members of Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors spent the afternoon talking to veterans, hearing their stories and assuring them of their place in both history and hearts of this generation of service members.

