Col. Robert Collins, Project Manager, Distributed Common Ground System – Army, speaks with retired Army and Navy servicemen George Rainey, at the Perry Point Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, Perry Point, Md., January 23, 2017. Rainey recounted time as both a Drill Sergeant for the Army and sailor for the Navy. Collins and 18 other members of Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors spent the afternoon talking to veterans, hearing their stories and assuring them of their place in both history and hearts of this generation of service members.

Date Taken: 01.23.2017
Date Posted: 02.01.2017
Location: PERRY POINT, MD, US
This work, 012317-A-VE095-004 [Image 1 of 4], by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.