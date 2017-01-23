(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    012317-A-VE095-004 [Image 1 of 4]

    012317-A-VE095-004

    PERRY POINT, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by John Higgins 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Wafare & Signal

    Col. Robert Collins, Project Manager, Distributed Common Ground System – Army, speaks with retired Army and Navy servicemen George Rainey, at the Perry Point Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, Perry Point, Md., January 23, 2017. Rainey recounted time as both a Drill Sergeant for the Army and sailor for the Navy. Collins and 18 other members of Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors spent the afternoon talking to veterans, hearing their stories and assuring them of their place in both history and hearts of this generation of service members.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 11:45
    Photo ID: 3135800
    VIRIN: 012317-A-VE095-004
    Resolution: 4777x3576
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PERRY POINT, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 012317-A-VE095-004 [Image 1 of 4], by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    History
    Intelligence
    Program Executive Office
    VA healthcare
    PEO IEW&S
    Electronic Warfare & Sensors

