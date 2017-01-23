Maj. Gen. Kirk Vollmecke, the Program Executive Officer for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S), listens to retired Marine Gerald Grimes story at the Perry Point Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, Perry Point, Md., January 23, 2017. Vollmecke and 18 members of PEO IEW&S spent the afternoon talking to veterans, hearing their stories and assuring them of their place in both history and hearts of this generation of service members.
This work, PEO IEW&S Staff Visit Veterans at Perry Point [Image 1 of 4], by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
