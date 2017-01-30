Ray Hoogendijk, 100th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation program manager, shows off one of the mountain bikes and inflatable tents which can be rented from outdoor recreation Jan. 30, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. The center has a wide array of items for outdoor activities available for rent, and organizes outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, mountain climbing and water sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 06:22 Photo ID: 3135218 VIRIN: 170130-F-EJ686-1010 Resolution: 1400x1117 Size: 266.98 KB Location: SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities [Image 1 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.