    From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Ray Hoogendijk, 100th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation program manager, shows off one of the mountain bikes and inflatable tents which can be rented from outdoor recreation Jan. 30, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. The center has a wide array of items for outdoor activities available for rent, and organizes outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, mountain climbing and water sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities [Image 1 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RAF Mildenhall

