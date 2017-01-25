Ray Hoogendijk, 100th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation program manager, poses for a photograph after completing his Yacht Master offshore practical exam November 2016, in Falmouth, Cornwall, England. Hoogendijk recently joined the outdoor recreation team and brings a wealth of experience and outdoor knowledge to RAF Mildenhall, and will be organizing many different outdoor activities and trips for Airmen and their families. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 06:22
|Photo ID:
|3135208
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-SS000-005
|Resolution:
|1497x1000
|Size:
|143.79 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities [Image 1 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities
LEAVE A COMMENT