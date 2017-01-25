From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities

Ray Hoogendijk, 100th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation program manager, instructs students on how to raise sails on a 34-foot training yacht Jan. 25, 2017, in Cornwall, England. Hoogendijk spent 16 years in the British Army and has a wealth of experience organizing outdoor activities including surfing, adventure training, mountain climbing and hiking. He organizes trips and activities around the U.K. for Team Mildenhall Airmen and their families. (Courtesy photo)

