    From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities [Image 2 of 3]

    From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Ray Hoogendijk, 100th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation program manager, instructs students on how to raise sails on a 34-foot training yacht Jan. 25, 2017, in Cornwall, England. Hoogendijk spent 16 years in the British Army and has a wealth of experience organizing outdoor activities including surfing, adventure training, mountain climbing and hiking. He organizes trips and activities around the U.K. for Team Mildenhall Airmen and their families. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From ‘green’ to ‘blue,’ new ODR manager shares passion, enthusiasm for outdoor activities [Image 1 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

