Ready to transport

A radar system is lifted by two cranes and placed on a semitrailer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2017. The system will be transported to nearby Suwon Air Base to support 35th ADA Brigade as it conducts the largest Patriot modernization effort ever executed outside a depot facility.

