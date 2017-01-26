(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready to transport [Image 1 of 3]

    Ready to transport

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A radar system is lifted by two cranes and placed on a semitrailer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2017. The system will be transported to nearby Suwon Air Base to support 35th ADA Brigade as it conducts the largest Patriot modernization effort ever executed outside a depot facility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 01:55
    Modernizing the Patriot fleet

    Osan Air Base
    air defense artillery
    C-5
    Patriot
    Dragon Brigade
    Super Galaxy
    Republic of Korea
    Teamwork
    Suwon Air Base
    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    modernization
    RSO&I
    2-1 ADA
    6-52 ADA
    35th ADA

