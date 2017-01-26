A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck pulls a radar system from the belly of a C-5 Super Galaxy at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2017. The addition of the inbound Patriot equipment will support 35th ADA Brigade as it conducts the largest Patriot modernization effort ever executed outside a depot facility.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 01:55 Photo ID: 3135018 VIRIN: 171026-A-OT725-001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.12 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delivery complete [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.