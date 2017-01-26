(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wheels down [Image 3 of 3]

    Wheels down

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathon Daniell 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck pulls an electrical power plant system from the belly of a C-5 Super Galaxy at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2017. The addition of the inbound Patriot equipment will support 35th ADA Brigade as it conducts the largest Patriot modernization effort ever executed outside a depot facility.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheels down [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

