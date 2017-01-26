Wheels down

A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck pulls an electrical power plant system from the belly of a C-5 Super Galaxy at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2017. The addition of the inbound Patriot equipment will support 35th ADA Brigade as it conducts the largest Patriot modernization effort ever executed outside a depot facility.
