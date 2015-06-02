FTAC: An Airman’s first experience

Airmen attending the first term Airman’s course listen to a briefing on Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Feb. 6, 2015. During the five day course, they receive briefings from organizations such as Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Equal Opportunity and the Airman and Family Readiness Center, where they learn about the rules of the base, resiliency, budgeting, and the many opportunities the base has to offer. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)

