A student fills out a FTAC feedback form on Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Feb. 6, 2015. Pushing through approximately 700 Airmen a year, the first term Airman’s course was designed to help alleviate nervousness and guide Airmen through their transition from technical training to the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)
|02.06.2015
|01.31.2017 15:03
|3133678
|150206-F-DN236-014
|3427x2286
|322.21 KB
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, FTAC: An Airman’s first experience [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
FTAC: An Airman’s first experience
