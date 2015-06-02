(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FTAC: An Airman's first experience

    FTAC: An Airman’s first experience

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman Sahara Fales 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A student fills out a FTAC feedback form on Minot Air Force Base, N.D. Feb. 6, 2015. Pushing through approximately 700 Airmen a year, the first term Airman’s course was designed to help alleviate nervousness and guide Airmen through their transition from technical training to the operational Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Sahara L. Fales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2015
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 15:03
    Photo ID: 3133678
    VIRIN: 150206-F-DN236-014
    Resolution: 3427x2286
    Size: 322.21 KB
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTAC: An Airman’s first experience [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FTAC: An Airman’s first experience
    FTAC: An Airman’s first experience
    FTAC: An Airman’s first experience

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FTAC: An Airman’s first experience

    Airmen
    FTAC
    Minot
    USAF

